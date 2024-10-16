Yankees Projected $4 Million Vet Could Be Sneaky Fit For Red Sox
What's next for the Boston Red Sox?
Boston surely will be busy over the next few months. The Red Sox got a head start on preparation for the 2025 season by missing out on the postseason. Boston was close and competed for a spot in the playoffs right up until the final series of the season, but things didn't shake out their way.
Now, the Red Sox likely are deep in preparation for free agency and the trade market. Once the playoffs end, Boston will have the chance to add some reinforcements to the organization and should be looking everywhere.
One underrated option the Red Sox should consider is longtime New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga.
He only appeared in three games this season before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery. While this is the case, he is worth taking a chance on. He spent the last seven seasons with the Yankees and has a career 3.44 ERA across 163 total outings.
Loáisiga currently is projected to get a deal worth just over $4 million over two seasons. Boston certainly can afford that, and he if he's able to bounce back when healthy, that could be a discount.
Boston certainly has gotten a good look at Loáisiga over the years as a member of the Yankees. New York has done a fantastic job over the years building bullpens. The Yankees typically have one of the best bullpens in baseball each year, so if a member of New York is available, it's worth taking a look into signing him.
The Red Sox need to improve the bullpen and should at least give Loáisiga a call this winter.
