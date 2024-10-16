Inside The Red Sox

Orioles Called Possible Option For Red Sox Projected $27 Million Vet

What's next for the Red Sox veteran pitcher?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 1, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; MLB logo on the on-deck circle during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
One Boston Red Sox fan-favorite certainly will be a hot commodity on the open market this winter.

Longtime Red Sox hurler Nick Pivetta has been with the team since 2020 and has done a good job for the organization. Pivetta has been a dependable piece for Boston, and although his numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he ate up innings and did everything the Red Sox asked for.

What's next for him?

Pivetta will be a free agent, and there likely will be plenty of teams interested in him. One team that was floated as a hypothetical landing spot is the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles by FanSided's Hannah Filippo.

"Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is expected to sign a massive contract in the $200 million range, and Baltimore isn't expected to pay that," Filippo said. "With all of the bargain shopping they've done in recent years, Pivetta's price range seems to be right up their alley. The Orioles’ main priority will be retooling their bullpen...

"Slating Pivetta into the third spot behind Grayson Rodriguez and Zac Eflin would give the Orioles just enough starting power to maintain their success and provide flexibility to trade for a rental at the deadline without breaking the bank. After being swept in the Wild Card series by the Royals, the Orioles will be planning for 2025 with the postseason in mind, and adding Pivetta would provide depth in a division loaded with starting pitching."

It would be unfortunate for the Red Sox if Pivetta were to land in the division. We should find out more in the not-so-distant future.

