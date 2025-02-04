Yankees Reportedly Had Eyes On Former Red Sox Top Prospect
One former Boston Red Sox top prospect is looking for a new home right now.
Former Red Sox top prospect and Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada is available after spending the last eight seasons in Chicago. When healthy, he can be dynamic and is just 29 years old. He only appeared in 104 games over the last two seasons, though, and hasn't landed a new deal.
It sounds like the Red Sox's biggest rival had eyes on him at one point this offseason, though. The New York Yankees reportedly showed interest in Moncada at one point this offseason, according to the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez.
"Early in the offseason, the Yankees asked for and received medical information on Moncada, who played just 12 games with the White Sox last season because of an adductor strain," Sanchez said. "Moncada is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. A source said the Yankees have not re-engaged on Moncada, which could change when the domino that is (Alex Bregman) and other infielders are taken off the board.
"The 29-year-old began brilliantly with Chicago but has struggled to stay on the field recently (averaging about 70 games per season in his past three) and struggled when on the field (.678 OPS in the span)."
There was a time when Moncada was a top prospect in the Boston farm system but he was shipped to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade. When healthy, he certainly can play and has shown flashes of that potential. But, injuries have been a real issue for him.
