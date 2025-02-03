MLB Writer Projects Tigers To Sign Ex-Red Sox Star After Jack Flaherty
There are some interesting former members of the Boston Red Sox still looking for new homes in free agency.
We should start to see some serious movement across the league in the near future, right? Spring Training is less than two weeks away from kicking off and yet things are pretty quiet across the league right now.
There are a surprising amount of players available who should have a solid impact with teams in 2025. Former Red Sox All-Star JD Martinez is someone who is still out there in free agency. He had 16 home runs and 69 RBIs in 2024 with the New York Mets.
Any team looking for more offense -- maybe even Boston -- could make sense for Martinez. One team that has made a move recently is the Detroit Tigers. Detroit signed starter Jack Flaherty on Sunday to a two-year deal.
Could the Tigers make another move? Detroit has been tied to Alex Bregman throughout the offseason to this point. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list predicting each team's starting lineup for Opening Day and predicted Martinez to the Tigers.
"If the Tigers are willing to make Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Spencer Torkelson compete for one spot in the starting lineup, a reunion with J.D. Martinez would give them the proven veteran run producers their lineup is lacking," Reuter said. "The versatility of Matt Vierling gives them additional flexibility, as he can play in the outfield when Jung is at third base."
This is just a hypothetical, but it would make sense. The Tigers have been linked to Bregman all offseason. If they were to miss out on him, Martinez would be a logical pivot.
