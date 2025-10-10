Yankees Urged To Steal Superstar Free Agent From Rival Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox's offseason is going to center around the Alex Bregman free agency sweepstakes, assuming he opts out of his contract and heads for a new deal.
While the Red Sox will likely be looked at as the favorites for Bregman, there are bound to be a handful of other serious suitors.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently urged the New York Yankees to sign Bregman this winter, but does the idea make sense?
"For a Yankees team that continues to come up short in October, adding a proven postseason performer like Bregman, who reached the mountaintop twice in Houston, feels like a smart bet. There are aging concerns as he presses into his mid-30s, but Bregman was sensational on the whole last season," Kline wrote. "He finished with a .273 average and .821 OPS, picking up 18 home runs and 62 RBI in 433 at-bats. Injuries derailed him a bit after the All-Star break, but Bregman has a decade of excellent production under his belt. The Yankees needn't worry too much in the short term.
Alex Bregman-Yankees rumors make no sense for either side
"Bregman helps New York's defense, gives them leadership in the clubhouse and puts a smart, savvy bat behind Aaron Judge in the lineup. It's an optimal setup, especially if the Yankees need to reallocate resources following the potential departure(s) of Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and other key free agents."
While this fit makes plenty of sense on paper, games aren't played on paper and teams aren't constructed on paper.
Bregman to the Yankees doesn't make sense for him or the team.
The Yankees faithful seems to hate Bregman. This has been the case since the sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros. Each time Bregman steps to the plate in the Bronx, boos rain down.
Bregman was available in free agency last winter and the Yankees reportedly didn't go after him at all. Nothing has changed in the last year to make the Yankees more eager to do so. This fit simply doesn't make sense for either party.
Plus, the Red Sox would likely give Bregman more money than he wants before they lose him to the Yankees.
