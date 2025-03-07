Red Sox 'Big 3' Prospects Snubbed In Recent 2025 Opening Day Roster Projection
The Boston Red Sox are already approacing decision time.
In just 20 days, the Red Sox will finally be playing games that count. It's been the most exciting offseason for the Boston fan base in at least half a decade, and soon, the team will have a chance to go prove that excitement was warranted.
One of the biggest reasons the fans are energized is that the future has nearly arrived. Top prospects Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer, whose climb through the minor leagues has been a source of hope through the struggle of the last three years, will all likely make their debuts at some point in 2025.
Campbell likely has the best shot at the Opening Day roster, due to his right-handed bat and ability to play second base, but he's also struggled the most throughout spring training. Meanwhile, Anthony and Mayer play positions (corner outfield and shortstop) that are more locked down on the depth chart.
On Thursday, FanSided's Zachary Rotman projected the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, and notably did not include any of the Red Sox's "big three" prospects.
"While Campbell has struggled, both Mayer and Anthony have looked quite good in spring training. Unfortunately, while they've impressed, they've both got things going against them. Mayer has not played a single inning at the Triple-A level, and the Red Sox already have three quality outfield options, giving them excuses to give them both more time in the Minor Leagues," Rotman wrote.
"Even without any member of the big three on the Opening Day roster, this lineup should be quite good, especially with Bregman's added balance. It will only get deeper and better when the prospects are finally ready to contribute."
Campbell, 22, has gone 2-for-21 so far in spring training, which may put a damper on any chance he has to win a roster spot purely because he'd be forcing the issue to move Rafael Devers, the franchise's $313.5 million player, off his preferred position at third base.
But everything about Campbell's track record, and Anthony's and Mayer's, for that matter, suggests these youngsters will be impacting the big-league club soon enough. How much of an impact they can have in year one may just determine how high the ceiling is for the 2025 Red Sox.
