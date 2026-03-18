Breaking Down Stakes of Red Sox's Final Decision on Caleb Durbin

Just over two months after their offseason took a sharp left turn, Wednesday was the day the Boston Red Sox officially declared Alex Bregman's replacement.

Caleb Durbin, acquired in a Feb. 9 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, was always going to be an important piece of this year's Red Sox lineup. However, after he converted from a middle infield prospect to a thir baseman in his 2025 rookie campaign, there was some question remaining about his defensive position.

From the first day he spent in a Red Sox uniform, it was clear that the organization saw Durbin more as a third baseman than a second baseman. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old provided confirmation.

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Durbin to start at third base -- per Durbin

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Caleb Durbin (17) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, Durbin confirmed that manager Alex Cora had installed him as the starting third baseman and told him he wouldn't be mixing in at all at second.

“I’m going to stick at third from now on,” Durbin said. “Up until that, I guess it was pretty much just looking at the (bulletin) board and wherever I was (listed) that day — and I was mostly at third, obviously. But (Tuesday), (Cora) said I’m going to stay put at third for now.”

Now that Durbin is set to take over Bregman's old position, it's fair to say his performance will be at least partially judged based on how much it seems the Red Sox "miss" their old three-time All-Star. And because he's making just a few thousand bucks over the league minimum, anything close to Bregman's production would be exceptionally valuable.

It's not yet confirmed that Marcelo Mayer will be the starting second baseman, but that seems to be about a 99.9% bet now, at least against right-handed pitchers. Mayer has to prove he can stay healthy this season and give the Red Sox strong production of his own, particularly in light of the club choosing to make him off-limits in Ketel Marte trade talks.

It was a decision that was expected for several weeks, but it still helps set the scene for a Red Sox season with a lot of variance in outcome.