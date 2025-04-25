Red Sox Could Cut Ties With Surging 21-Year-Old Infield Prospect: 'Trade Chip'
Trade talks have been all the rage around the Boston Red Sox since the start of the offseason, and they're unlikely to die down until the end of July.
Though there might not be a blockbuster every week, we've seen how impactful the right trade can be for this club. New ace Garrett Crochet has been everything he was promised, even with Thursday's shaky outing included, and gives this Boston club a much-improved season outlook.
As the Red Sox begin to think about who their next big trade target will be, though, they also have to identify prospects who can be moved if the right player becomes available. To that end, one Red Sox writer believes a recent first-round pick could be trade bait in the near future.
On Friday, FanSided's Brian Burrows named hot-hitting Double-A infielder Mikey Romero, the number-12 prospect in the Red Sox organization per MLB Pipeline, as a prospective "trade chip" ahead of the Jul. 31 deadline.
Romero is completely blocked from the major leagues in the Red Sox organization," Burrows wrote. "Trevor Story mans his natural position at shortstop and his successor, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell is going to be holding down the fort at second for at least next eight years.
"If Romero continues to hit well, he will likely be a on the move this season."
Romero, 21, had a rocky start to his minor league career with injury-shortened seasons in 2022 and 2023. He finally found his footing last season, however, hitting 16 home runs in only 78 games and earning a promotion to Double-A by the end of the season.
In 2025, he's picked up right where he left off. First, he impressed everyone in the organization with his loud contact during spring training, and second, he slashed .259/.385/.463 in his first 14 games in Portland to start the regular season.
Romero has all the potential to be a star in the middle infield (likely at second base) when he arrives in the majors. But if there's not going to be a place for him to play in Boston, it may be the best course of action to deal him this year while his value is climbing.
