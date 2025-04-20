Red Sox Praised For 'Wise' Handling Of Top Prospect Roman Anthony By MLB Insider
Deciding when to promote number-one prospect Roman Anthony will be one of the most important things the Boston Red Sox do all season.
For all intents and purposes, Anthony looks ready for the show. He's putting up a .994 OPS through 17 games in Triple-A, but beyond the numbers, he's making obscenely loud contact nearly every time he touches the baseball.
There are lots of other factors to consider though. Aside from the fact that he has a bit of shoulder soreness at the moment, Anthony is only 20. We've seen players his age come up to the majors and struggle mightily, and the front office won't want to affect his confidence.
Perhaps more importantly, though, the Red Sox have three good starting outfielders already. One of them (likely center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela, but perhaps right fielder Wilyer Abreu if his numbers tank) will have to sit on the bench far more often when Anthony arrives.
Considering all those variables, Red Sox beat reporter Sean McAdam of MassLive gave the Red Sox credit for holding Anthony at Triple-A thus far, insinuating that it should be at least a little while longer before the youngster makes his major league debut.
"The Red Sox seem intent on taking their time when it comes to promoting Roman Anthony to the big leagues--which is how it should be," McAdam wrote.
"For now, quite apart from a nagging shoulder issue, there’s no obvious spot for Anthony. Maybe an injury or sustained underperformance will change that. But the Red Sox want Anthony to stay for good once he arrives. The best way to ensure that he does is to remain patient."
In 77 plate appearances this season, Anthony is slashing .290/.429/.565 with four home runs, 12 RBI, and 14 runs scored. He also has 15 walks compared to 19 strikeouts.
There's also one more crucial variable to consider. If Anthony finishes first or second in Rookie of the Year voting this season, the Red Sox will lose club control over him in 2031 (his age-27 season). It's unfortunate that they have to factor that into their decision-making, but... they do.
At some point, the number-one prospect in Minor League Baseball will be a star in the majors. Red Sox fans will just have to exercise a tiny bit of patience.
