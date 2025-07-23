Red Sox Promote 21-Year-Old Son Of Boston Legend To Low-A
D'Angelo Ortiz has been around Fenway Park since he was unable to walk on his own. Someday soon, he's hoping to step into the right-handed batter's box.
The 21-year-old son of legendary Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, D'Angelo was Boston's 19th-round pick in 2024 out of Miami Dade Community College. He's a first baseman/third baseman who stands at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
Ortiz made his organizational debut in May and has shown good bat-to-ball skills in the Florida Complex League, though the power hasn't arrived yet. He slashed .273/.384/.305 in 51 games (38 starts at first, 13 at third), totaling four extra-base hits without a home run, but with 12 stolen bases.
On Wednesday, the Red Sox rewarded Ortiz's start to the season with a bump up to Low-A Salem, where he'll get his first taste of full-season Minor League Baseball. Beyond the Monster was the first outlet to report the news of the promotion.
Ortiz is not ranked in the Top 30 Red Sox prospects by MLB Pipeline. SoxProspects.com doesn't have him in their Top 60. He's also going to be older than many of his Low-A teammates, who were either drafted out of high school or signed internationally.
Still, if he were to make it to the big leagues, Ortiz wouldn't be the first member of his family to outshine expectations in a Red Sox uniform. After all, "Big Papi" was clinging to a big-league dream when Boston signed him in January of 2003, just after his release from the Minnesota Twins.
If the younger Ortiz can add some power while facing better competition, perhaps he'll start making more of a name for himself within the organization. As long as he's got a roster spot, his chances of following in his father's footsteps are very much alive.