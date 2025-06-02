Red Sox's No. 1 Prospect Is Getting Taylor Swift Treatment Before MLB Debut
When you're the number-one prospect in Major League Baseball, sometimes you need a Getaway Car(t).
The Boston Red Sox's Roman Anthony is becoming one of the stories of the season--because he's still stuck in the minors. Whether it's because Boston has too many outfielders or they're scared of losing a year of service time, the 21-year-old remains in Triple-A to dominate.
But baseball fans are smart these days. They know exactly who Anthony is, and at any stadium the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox travel to, there will be droves of autograph seekers.
That's why on Sunday, the WooSox snuck Anthony out of the stadium in completely ridiculous fashion, with an homage to Taylor Swift along the way.
Getting on the bus (Roman's Version) 🤣🤣🤣 (🎥: José de León) pic.twitter.com/RZ0akL11Wt
After the WooSox's game against the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders, Anthony was wheeled out of the stadium at the bottom of a loaded laundry cart--with a New York Yankees logo on the side. He made it past a line of fans at the stadium's exit undetected, then hopped out and got right on the bus.
The WooSox's social media admin couldn't help but draw a parallel to the world-famous pop star, captioning the escape: "Getting on the bus (Roman's version)."
Anthony went 1-for-5 on Sunday, but he still has an impressive .303/.430/.492 slash line on the season. There's truly nothing else he needs to do in the minors to prove himself big-league-ready, despite whatever excuses the Boston front office might come up with.
The real question is whether Anthony will need this level of security once he arrives in the majors. If he's as big a star as the Red Sox think he can be, there will be lots more fans awaiting his departure from big-league stadiums.
