Red Sox's Pitching Focus Pays Off In Top 100 Prospects List; Roman Anthony No. 1
The Boston Red Sox are getting mighty comfortable seeing a bunch of familiar names at the top of a prospect rankings list.
On Wednesday, Baseball America released their new Top 100, the first in-season update since games began in 2025. The Red Sox were well-represented as expected, with six names on the list.
Those names included outfielder Roman Anthony in the coveted number-one slot, and some new entrants who are testaments to the work the Red Sox scouting and player development systems have put in on the other side of the ball.
Anthony was the publication's number-one prospect entering the offseason, but the Los Angeles Dodgers' Roki Sasaki usurped him when he officially signed with an affiliated organization. However, the site believes Anthony has now leapfrogged Sasaki, who is now listed at number two.
Next, the Red Sox placed major league starting second baseman Kristian Campbell at number three and Triple-A shortstop Marcelo Mayer at number nine. That gave them three top-10 prospects, while no other team even had two.
Shortstop Franklin Arias, who is now in High-A, has been a steady riser of late, and he was next on the list for the Red Sox at number 68.
The big surprise, though, came with Red Sox left-handed pitchers Payton Tolle and Brandon Clarke landing on the list at No. 94 and 96, respectively. Tolle was the team's second-round pick in last year's draft, while Clarke was their fifth-rounder who dominated Low-A so much in three games he forced a call-up to High-A.
Tolle and Clarke making the list signifies that the pitching side of the Red Sox's farm system is finally starting to live up to the hitting side. There are tons of other intriguing arms in the pipeline as well, from Luis Perales, to David Sandlin, to two-way player Conrad Cason.
Even though the major league team is struggling so far in May, there's a lot to be excited about when looking to the future.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan Favorite, Former MVP Details Recruitment Pitch To Alex Bregman