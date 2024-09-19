Red Sox's Prospect Signed For $45K Named Breakout Star, Throws 99 MPH At Age 18
If there's one thing that could cure all of the Boston Red Sox's problems, it would be a homegrown ace starting pitcher.
Sure, the Red Sox have developed most of their own starters this season, with All-Star Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello comprising 60% of their rotation. But the staff lacks a game-changer at the top, which has contributed to Boston's second-half collapse.
Given the situation, any whispers of ace potential in the Red Sox farm system are sure to be met with enthusiasm. And as luck would have it, there's an 18-year-old who entered the year with virtually no hype who is having an ace-like season down on the farm.
Juan Valera, who the Red Sox signed for $45,000 as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic, has been one of the most prolific teenage pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball this season. He's still a long way from the big leagues, but he's beginning to earn some of the shine his performance merits.
On Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive named Valera one of the "top breakout prospects" in the Red Sox organization this year. Smith also spoke with Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero, who had rave reviews for the young righty.
“It’s been a quick ascent,” Romero said. "He deserves all the credit because he’s put in the work. He’s got himself in a great spot physically and he’s really taken to a lot of the pitch design stuff, which has really strengthened his repertoire.”
In 11 games in rookie ball this season, Valera had a 1.79 ERA and allowed a .128 batting average in 40 1/3 innings pitched. Then he transitioned to Low-A, where 18-year-olds rarely play, and was nearly as effective, pitching to a 2.35 ERA and .120 batting average in 23 innings.
Romero's calling card is his velocity, as he sits anywhere from 94-99 miles per hour with his fastball. He's got a terrific frame at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, and also features a slider, sweeper, and changeup.
Romero is not ranked on either MLB.com or Baseball America's Top 30 Red Sox prospects lists, but it's a safe bet he will be by the time next season starts.
He's finishing up the kind of season that can put a young pitcher on the map, and if he repeats his performance in 2025, there will be real chatter that Boston's next homegrown ace could be on the way.
More MLB: Red Sox Projected $90 Million Slugger Predicted To Win Surprising Award By Insider