Red Sox Surging Prospect Makes Notable Step On Path To Big Leagues
Do the Boston Red Sox have a teenage phenom developing into a future core member of the roster?
Much of the attention surrounding the Red Sox's farm system is on the big three prospects: shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel. The trio resides in Double-A Portland and all have lived up to the hype.
However, there is an even younger player making waves within the Red Sox organization that has been tabbed as the next blue-chip prospect for Boston. The rising star reportedly is making a major step in his development.
"Yoeilin Cespedes is indeed moving up to Single-A Salem after a month and a half of dominance in the FCL," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Tuesday following speculation by SoxProspect's Chris Hatfield.
The 18-year-old is the Red Sox's No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and will be rated even higher in their next update.
Cespedes hit .294 with 16 extra-base hits including five home runs, 24 RBIs and a 1.015 OPS in just 25 games in the Florida Complex League -- the lowest level of stateside affiliated baseball. It was clear that the Dominican-born star was ready for another challenge after excelling immediately.
The middle infielder logged 10 games at shortstop -- his primary position throughout his young career -- and seven at second base with eight games in the designated hitter role.
Last season Cespedes hit .346 with 25 extra-base hits including six home runs, 38 RBIs and a .952 OPS in 46 games out of the Dominican League at just 17 years old.
Nearly all eventual top prospects tear up the FCL with ease so after checking off that first box, his real journey will begin shortly. Cespedes could lead the next wave of prospects following the big three's promotion and likely will be Boston's top man in the farm system in short order.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Swing Rare Intra-Division Trade To Find Exactly What Craig Breslow Reportedly Is Seeking