Red Sox Top Prospect Lands On The IL: Are Repeated Injuries A Long-Term Concern?
The Boston Red Sox have a growing list of top prospects to be excited about. But one of those prospects is once again dealing with injury concerns.
On Aug. 11, the Red Sox called their top three prospects up to Triple-A in tandem, hoping it would be a final stop on the grand tour before the trio debuted in Boston in 2024.
Only two of those prospects have made their debuts with Triple-A Worcester. 20-year-old outfielder Roman Anthony and 22-year-old catcher Kyle Teel have begun to cut their teeth at the top level of minor-league competition. But the third member of the "Big Three" has been missing in action.
Now, it appears he'll be out longer than anticipated.
As first reported by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, consensus number-one Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer will go on the minor league injured list with a lingering soreness in his lower back and upper glute muscle. Mayer last played on July 30.
It's a discouraging update for Mayer, who previously said he was starting to feel better. It appears the Red Sox are exercising an abundance of caution with his injury, given that the shortstop also missed most of the second half of 2023 with a lingering issue that he tried to play through.
“I’m feeling much better,” Mayer said on Aug. 13, per Alex Speier of MassLive. “My lower back and my upper glute was just bothering me a little bit... So we’ve just kind of been being cautious with it.”
Mayer, 21, was limited to just 78 total games in 2023, and played through a shoulder injury for most of his first stint in Double-A. He came back strong to start 2024, earning the right to debut in Triple-A with his excellent play on the field. Now, it's reasonable to wonder if he will play there at all this season.
Labeling a player as injury-prone is always somewhat unfair, given the random nature of how and when those injuries happen. However, it's far from encouraging for the Red Sox to see a player of Mayer's talent, at such a young age, have to miss time during an important period of his development.
Boston will have to hope Mayer can return to game action before the minor-league season ends on Sept. 22. The shortstop has a .307/.370/.480 slash line on the season.
