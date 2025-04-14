Roman Anthony Makes Case For Red Sox Debut By One-Upping Every Boston Hitter
All Boston Red Sox fans, even those living under a rock, are aware at this point how special Roman Anthony could become.
The 20-year-old outfielder has still yet to make his major league debut, but that day could be coming anytime. Until the news of Anthony's promotion hits the internet, fans and top prospect enthusiasts alike will have to continue marveling at his impressive feats in Triple-A.
Anthony wowed fans early in the season with a two-homer game. He cracked three hits at over 103 miles per hour on Friday. And then on Sunday, he showed the Red Sox he can do something none of their hitters have accomplished yet all season.
In the fifth inning of the Worcester Red Sox's game against the Columbus Clippers, Anthony ripped a line-drive single up the middle, registering a scorching 113.1 mile-per-hour exit velocity.
According to MLB Pipeline, Anthony's hit was the fastest exit velocity of the regular season so far by any Red Sox player in either Triple-A or the majors. He also led the organization in confirmed max exit velo last season with a 116-mph home run.
Anthony is just checking extra boxes at this point. He's proven all there is to prove for a top prospect, and now he can only wait his turn for the Red Sox to make room for him at the major league level.
That doesn't mean someone has to get traded right away, but a big-league outfielder like Ceddanne Rafaela or Wilyer Abreu (if he cools off rapidly after his hot start) is going to see fewer at-bats upon Anthony's debut.
Over the weekend, the date passed where Anthony could have collected a full year of service time if he had remained on the active roster for the rest of the season. That means unless he wins Rookie of the Year, the Red Sox will have him under team control for an extra season at the end of arbitration.
Given how much Boston's offense is currently struggling, it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone if Anthony debuts within the next week or two.
More MLB: Red Sox-Mariners Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $845K Lefty For David Hamilton Package