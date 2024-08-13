Two Of Red Sox's 'Big Three' Prospects Set To Debut In Triple-A On Tuesday
Though the Boston Red Sox have had a better season than expected in 2024, Tuesday serves as a reminder that in the eyes of those within the organization, the best is yet to come.
Boston has spent the past few seasons painstakingly rebuilding its farm system, after it was historically ranked near the bottom of Major League Baseball by prospect evaluators. They then held on to most of their top-ranked prospects at this season's trade deadline, solidifying their future debuts with the Red Sox.
In the past year, a premier core of minor league position players has developed, and now, much of that core is getting ready to face its final checkpoint before the big leagues.
On Sunday, the Red Sox announced they were calling up their top three prospects, shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony, and catcher Kyle Teel, to Triple-A Worcester. On Tuesday, Anthony and Teel will officially make their debuts, as both are in Worcester's starting lineup.
“It’s a dream come true…it just shows the hard work paying off," Teel said, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. "The important thing is to keep developing.”
Anthony is leading off and playing center field, while Teel is hitting fifth and catching. In between the two will be star Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, who is still on a rehab assignment after missing most of this season with a rib fracture.
Mayer, notably, is still unable to play due to reported hip soreness. He was originally placed on the seven-day injured list on August 3, due to a sore throwing shoulder.
If the "Big Three," as they are called in Red Sox circles, are able to hit the ground running in Triple-A, they will each position themselves nicely for a call-up early in the 2025 season. And though it may be unlikely, one can never rule out an unexpected promotion between now and the end of 2024.
