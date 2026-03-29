C.B. Bucknor Flummoxed Both Red Sox and Reds With Worst Called Game of ABS Era

C.B. Bucknor has wasted no time establishing himself as the No. 1 villain of the ABS era. If not in all of baseball, at least in Boston. On Saturday, Bucknor made a number of bad calls and eight of them were challenged. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, who fell to the Reds 6-5 on Saturday, they challenged two calls that were upheld early in the game which left them powerless as Bucknor continued to blow calls throughout the game.

Meanwhile, the home team was much more judicious with their challenges and successfully had a total of five strike calls changed to balls in the sixth and seventh innings. It was an unprecedented ABS heater for Cincinnati, highlighted by Bucknor trying to punch out Eugenio Suárez on two consecutive pitches that were challenged.

CB Bucknor rung up Eugenio Suarez twice and was wrong on back to back pitches. He's been horrendous all day.



Also, great range from Marcelo Mayer throwing from shortstop. pic.twitter.com/qQ6dATvLb3 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 28, 2026

Sure, Suárez ended up grounding out and the Reds didn't actually turn those extra balls into any runs, but the numbers are staggering. Eight challenges and the Red Sox were cut off. On Thursday, which was opening day for 22 teams, there were 29 challenges total.

Amazingly, his worst call of the day didn't even involve a challenge. In the top of the seventh he called Trevor Story out saying he had swung when he appeared to check his swing. Bucknor did not appeal to the first base umpire, who probably saw that he held up and Story had to be held back by multiple coaches. And then Bucknor ejected Alex Cora. It seemed fitting in addition to having a little smile, he closed his eyes when he tossed Cora.

Alex Cora was ejected by CB Bucknor for arguing this check swing call on Trevor Story



Bucknor did not appeal to the first base umpire on the check swing, and he has already had several calls overturned on ABS challenges in today's game pic.twitter.com/Wh698UTgnl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 28, 2026

After the game, Cora said of Bucknor, "It wasn't his best day."

In yet another amusing layer to this story, Reds.TV broadcaster Sam LeCure correctly predicted the events of the game during the pregame show.

Sam LeCure just took a shot at C. B. Bucknor.



Said we might see a RECORD number of challenges today.



Jim Day was speechless. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/g3NyvxsPXG — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) March 28, 2026

"I don't love this at the moment, but with home plate umpire C.B. Bucknor back there today we should set some records," said LeClure, who then laughed as partner Jim Day sat in stunned silence.

Had the Red Sox been a little more patient in the first few innings, Bucknor might have cracked double-digits on Saturday. Bucknor also punched out Story on a 3-2 pitch to end the top of the fourth on a ball that was definitely outside, so you can see why he was so heated on that check swing call.

Then in the top of the eighth Marcelo Mayer struck out looking at a pitch that also appeared to be off the plate. Though it was much closer than the first pitch of the at-bat based on the MLB graphic:

Marcelo Mayer never stood a chance. | MLB.com

That first pitch appears to be even further from a strike than the one that Roman Anthony successfully challenged in the third that was nearly three inches outside the zone.

Bucknor could be in for a very rough season. He has a history with a loose strike zone and now teams are going to get to challenge him on it. The good news is that these are very quick and this 11 inning, eight challenge game still clocked in at just 3:32. The bad news is that teams and fans are going to be able to compile a pretty embarrassing highlight reel if somebody like Bucknor doesn't adapt to a strike zone that is shaped like a strike zone.

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