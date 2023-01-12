Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market

Boston will have one less target on the Marlins roster

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners.

One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Rojas is as good as it gets defensively -- ranking in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average last season -- but his bat leaves a lot to be desired.

The 33-year-old hit .236 with 27 extra-base hits including six home runs, 36 RBIs and a .605 OPS in 140 games last season.

Rojas' underlying offensive metrics inspire little hope for an offensive breakout, but he does rank in the 95th percentile for strikeout rate and in the 92nd percentile for chase rate.

The veteran defensive stalwart had been previously linked to the Red Sox, as have most players on the Marlins at this point.

At this point, the Red Sox could still seek a trade with the Marlins for a plethora of players, including but not limited to right-handed starters Edward Cabrera and Pablo López, left-handed starter Trevor Rodgers and utility man Joey Wendle.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom alluded to having his focus placed on improving their middle infield depth after the Trevor Story surgery, but mentioned looking for "impact guys" in the starting pitching market during his press conference Tuesday.

It sounds like Rojas can be taken off of the board, but a trade with the Miami Marlins remains in play.

