Here's Who Red Sox Reportedly Are Interested In Snatching From Marlins Through Trade

The Boston Red Sox made a massive move Wednesday night but it sounds like they aren't done yet.

Boston inked star third baseman Rafael Devers to an 11-year, $331 million extension after months of rumors. At points it seemed like a deal may not be possible -- especially after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts -- but ultimately the two sides agreed to the biggest deal in team history.

The Red Sox have made some interesting moves this offseason as they look to improve on a subpar 78-84 campaign in 2022 and have been heavily tied to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have both young intriguing pitchers and middle infield depth that Boston surely could use and therefore the two sides have been linked as the trade market heats up, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.

"According to an industry source, Boston has been working on trades with the Marlins, who have a veteran shortstop (Miguel Rojas) and a proven starter (Pablo Lopez) they'd be willing to move," Bowden said.

Rojas is a solid middle infield piece that slashed .236/.323/.605 in 2022 to go along with six home runs and 36 RBIs while also providing solid defensive play at shortstop. The 33-year-old made his Major League Debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014 and has been with the Marlins since the 2015 campaign.

Lopez made his MLB debut with the Marlins in 2018 and has spent his entire career to date in Miami. The 26-year-old has been an extremely solid arm in the Marlins' starting rotation and has a career 3.94 ERA in five seasons. Lopez was 10-10 in 2022 with a 3.75 ERA in 180 innings pitched.

Miami reportedly is interested in prospects and the Red Sox have plenty as they have drastically built up their farm system in recent years. There may be other trade options that pop up, but the Red Sox should very seriously consider a deal with Miami.

