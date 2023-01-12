Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi

A pair of 2018 World Series Champions will be on the same roster after departures from the Boston Red Sox.

One of the more notable moves for the Texas Rangers this offseason -- trailing the addition of superstar right-hander Jacob deGrom -- was the acquisition of right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, after the Red Sox reportedly pulled their multi-year offer.

Now, Texas reportedly has added one of his old battery mates.

"Free-agent catcher Sandy León has signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Thursday. "Deal includes (an) invitation to major-league spring training."

León split time last season with the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins, and never found any rhythm offensively. The 33-year-old hit .169 with three doubles, four RBIs and a .509 OPS in 33 games.

The last time León eclipsed a .200 batting average was in 2017 with the Red Sox, and his only above-average offensive performance came the year prior, also in Boston.

León still is regarded as a strong defender that can combine his strong arm, framing ability and stout blocking with quality pitch calling.

It would not have been surprising if the Red Sox decided to bring León back on a similar deal given the lack of experience behind the plate currently on the roster, but Boston should have plenty of other options to turn to if they decide to upgrade the catcher position.

In fact, León might have just stolen former Red Sox-turned-Rangers free agent Kevin Plawecki's spot in the organization.

A reunion would seem unlikely given the way Boston cut ties with Plawecki a season ago, but his addition could aid an inexperienced group.

While the Red Sox appear committed to shedding all members of the 2018 roster, it'll be fun to see León catching for Eovaldi in spring training.

