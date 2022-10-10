Skip to main content

Kyle Schwarber, Phillies, Steal Red Sox's 2021 Postseason Tradition

Schwarber brought a piece of the 2021 Red Sox to Philadelphia

Did a former member of the Boston Red Sox just steal a tradition of the 2021 team?

After the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in first-ever Wild Card Weekend, they team went into the clubhouse and blasted "Dancing On My Own" by Calum Scott (and originally by Robyn).

That same song was used for each Red Sox celebration in their pursuit of a World Series last season. The song originated from catcher Kevin Plawecki, who used what would become an anthem as his walk-up song. The team loved it and played it during their postseason celebrations.

The song became such a huge part of the postseason run that they ran Scott out there to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

A year later, former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber seemingly decided he would just run it back with a new team. It's possible that he had nothing to do with it, but it's not quite the first song to come to mind after a big win. If this whole fiasco was about DJ Khalid's "All I Do Is Win" it would be a different story. This was particularly special for the 2021 Red Sox's postseason run. 

Is this something worth getting genuinely upset over? Probably not, but it is a very weird move from Schwarber and company. Stealing another team's schtick from last season is a wild move. There wasn't one stupid antic the team could rally behind that occurred naturally over the course of 164 games plus spring training? 

The Phillies can try to pretend it's their song, but the further they go, the longer they will have to shut out the fact that they had to steal another team's rally song to further their comradery.

More MLB: Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth

