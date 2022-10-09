Aaron Nola Rises to the Occasion, Propels Phillies to NLDS

"He can't pitch late in the season."

"He's not a big game pitcher."

Aaron Nola has heard it all, but on Saturday evening he quieted the noise and pitched 6.2 scoreless innings of baseball against the National League Central champions the St. Louis Cardinals.

Just as he did six days ago, Nola helped propel his team to the next level, the National League Divisional Series, a place they haven't been in over a decade.

The longest tenured Phillie turned in the game of his career at the right time on Saturday evening.

It also means postseason baseball is returning to Citizens Bank Park.

"Oh, it's huge, huge. It's really big for our team, obviously, for the organization, for the fanbase," Aaron Nola said. "It's been a while since we've had a playoff game back at home. Can't wait. Can't wait."

But, it wasn't just the Aaron Nola show.

For the first time since returning from the injured list Bryce Harper hit a pull side home run. It was his first at-bat of the game and it gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

It turned out to be that one lone run would be all Philadelphia needed to win as they shut out the Cardinals on the evening.

Harper's home run was his fifth postseason hit against St. Louis and all but one of those have been extra base hits. When he hits, he hits it hard.

Third baseman Alec Bohm secured an extra base hit of his own on Saturday. Bohm led off the fifth inning with a ground-rule double. That hit would be the catalyst for the Phillies' insurance run on the evening.

Following the leadoff double, second baseman Brandon Marsh moved Bohm to third with a sacrifice bunt. Second baseman Jean Segura was hit by a Miles Mikolas pitch, which prompted a pitching change, then shortstop Bryson Stott drew a walk to load the bases.

Bohm would eventually score that aforementioned insurance run on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Schwarber to make it 2-0.

Not only was Bohm fantastic at the plate throughout the series, his defense at third was on full display, outclassing even his Cardinals counterpart Nolan Arenado.

The 26-year-old has seen his performance and development make a complete about-face this season. His second half defense has been incredible and his improvement at the plate during the 2022 MLB season has made unfathomable strides.

That's a fact that isn't lost on his teammates, coaching staff, and most of all his skipper.

"He's a guy that has improved more within a year than I've ever had in my career," said Rob Thomson. "He really has, not only offensively, but defensively, maturity-wise. I give a lot of credit to him, but give a lot of credit to Bobby Dickerson, Kevin Long for the work they do with him on a daily basis."

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm celebrating with Edmundo Sosa Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Thomson clearly has plenty of confidence in his players and has a knack of putting them in a position to succeed.

That was on display when he called upon José Alvarado to relieve Nola in the seventh.

Alvarado had just given up a two-run home run the day prior, but in his pre-game press conference on Saturday Thomson had alluded to the fact he would turn to Alvarado on Saturday if the situation called for it.

He lived up to his word.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Alvardo recorded the final out of the frame and then turned the inning and recorded the first out of the eighth. He once again looked like the best reliever in baseball, Friday was in the rearview mirror.

Perhaps the most impressive relief outing was that of Seranthony Domínguez. Asked to step up in a tough spot, Pujols coming to the plate, Domínguez took the challenge head on.

After allowing a single to Pujols, the last hit of his storied career, Domínguez went on to get back-to-back punch outs of Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado. Two players in the conversation for league MVP and the capability to change the entire outcome of the game.

It did not faze the righty.

"He faces Pujols, hits the ball down the line, and he went in, and got two punch-outs against two really good hitters," said Thomson. "I'm happy for him because I know that he's been in a little bit of a downswing here the last little bit, but hopefully that makes him feel really good, gives him a lot of confidence moving forward."

Finally, in what seemed to be one of the more poetic moments of the season, Zach Eflin was called upon to close out the 2-0 ballgame.

Eflin had not pitched in back-to-back days, it was a high-leverage situation, and all of Philadelphia collectively held their breath for three outs.

But in the same type of poetry, the final out was made by Edmundo Sosa when he caught a foul popup from Tommy Edman. The former-Cardinal, who was acquired at the trade deadline, helped send St. Louis home for the season, Pujols and Yadier Molina for good.

The Phillies will now enjoy their playoff series victory, collect their thoughts, and travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves in a best-of-five NLDS.

The stakes were already high and now they have just been raised.

For the first time in over a decade playoff baseball is coming back to Philadelphia. The longest tenured Phillie rose to the occasion and ensured his team punched their ticket.

The story writes itself.

