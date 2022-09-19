Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers

It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home.

Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.

He'll join Jonah Heim and Sam Huff in some form of a three-man catching rotation should all three remain on the big league club. The 63-83 Rangers are far from contention and will get an early look at Plawecki with an eye toward 2023.

Plawecki was designated for assignment on Saturday in a move that shocked his teammates and seemingly created a divide between the front office and players.

Plawecki hit just .217 with eight doubles, a lone home run and 12 RBIs in 61 games this season.

He finished his three-year Red Sox tenure with a .270 average, 20 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 44 RBIs and a .697 OPS in 148 games played.

The 31-year-old provided most of his value in the clubhouse and defensively. Plawecki invented the home run cart and made "Dancing On My Own" by Calum Scott the 2021 postseason anthem. The players blasted the song in the clubhouse following their 13-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday to pay homage to their former reserve catcher.

Multiple players spoke publically about how upset they were regarding the timing of the designation, including Nathan Eovaldi, who spoke more freely than usual. Southpaw Rich Hill was also vocal.

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

While Plawecki did not possess much of arm, but he was a quality all-around defensive catcher and has been praised for his play-calling. Eovaldi's ERA with Plawecki (4.05) was much better than with Christian Vázquez (4.98) which was in line with the rest of their tenure together as well.

