Red Sox Reliever Elects Free Agency After Promising Start To MLB Career

Boston could be burned by this loss

The Boston Red Sox lost a young reliever shortly after he proved to be major league ready bullpen arm.

"The Red Sox today outrighted right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo off the major league roster," the Red Sox announced Monday via Twitter. "He has elected to become a free agent."

Despite a strong September showcase, the Red Sox designated Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday to clear out room on the 40-man roster. Boston added right-handed reliever Jake Reed from the Baltimore Orioles in his place.

After clearing waivers, Bazardo was left with two options. He could have reported to Triple-A Worcester and attempted to work his way back up to Boston or test free agency. Bazardo elected the latter. 

Given the timing of the release, it makes sense to see if he can latch on to a major league club before a potential return to the Red Sox organization.

The roster move was considered to be somewhat of a surprise, as Bazardo ended the season on a strong note. The 27-year-old went 1-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 11-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .203 batting average against in 16 1/3 innings. In limited work, the rookie proved to be a quality reliever and certainly did not appear, at least on paper, to be worthy of moving on from.

That said, it speaks volumes that he cleared waivers without being claimed, which is the biggest surprise of all. He's been a solid reliever with an electric mix for years yet he's been unable to garner any substantial time at the highest level.

The Red Sox still could bring back Bazardo, as it is not unusual for a player to test free agency and then return back to his former organization outside of the 40-man roster and work his way back into good faith. However, those odds drop at this point in the year, when it will be much easier for him to stick on elsewhere as every team begins to retool their rosters.

Bazardo's decision comes just days after veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte made the same choice to elect free agency following being outrighted.

