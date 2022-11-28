Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason.

After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.

Boston is expected to be one of the biggest spenders this offseason and although it has only made a few small moves that won't necessarily impact the big league roster, the Red Sox have been busy.

From a connection to New York Yankees outfielder and 2022 AL Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge, to rumors floating around about 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, the Red Sox have at least considered all options on the table on top of the obvious questions surrounding homegrown stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

One player that reportedly has popped up on Boston's radar lately is young All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"Trades are also possible," Speier said. "The Sox are among many teams to express interest in Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, as well as the Diamondbacks’ young outfield surplus, though the cost of either would be high."

Reynolds is 27-years-old and if the Red Sox were to swing a deal for him, he immediately would become their best or second best outfield option along with Alex Verdugo. Boston is thin in the outfield and on top of Verdugo have Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and Wilyer Abreu currently on the roster.

The price for the current Pirates outfielder won't be cheap seeing as he won't hit free agency until after the 2025 season and therefore his contract won't be too expensive. Boston would have to part with at least one of its top prospects, but if it were able to swing a deal Reynolds immediately would improve the team and give the Red Sox financial flexibility to spend elsewhere -- like re-signing Bogaerts.

Reynolds is coming off a strong 2022 campaign that saw him slash .262/.345/.461 while smashing 27 home runs and drive in 62 RBIs. For the right price, he may be the perfect fit for the Red Sox.

