How Red Sox's First Signing Impacts Rest Of Offseason Plans

The Boston Red Sox dipped into the free-agent market for the first time on Wednesday, bolstering one of the weakest groups on the roster.

The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez on a one-year deal for $2 million guaranteed plus incentives and a club option for 2024, the team announced.

The 31-year-old posted a 2-4 record with a 4.47 ERA, 57-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .226 batting average against in 50 1/3 innings pitched last season.

While his game-level stats are lackluster, Rodriguez's underlying metrics are quite encouraging.

Boston's rather impatient fanbase is upset that the team has not acquired multiple perennial All-Stars by this point in the offseason. It is a good time to note that Rodriguez is just the second Major League Baseball free agent to join another team.

Left-handed starter Tyler Anderson is the only other player to switch teams, making the jump from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Los Angeles Angels. In other words, Boston is one of two teams to sign an external free agent. It's a little too early to panic.

While it would be great for Boston to have shortstop Xander Bogaerts re-signed and third baseman Rafael Devers locked up for the next decade, this move should not be discredited.

Rodriguez bolsters a bullpen that ranked No. 26 in the league with a frankly unacceptable 4.59 ERA last season. Rodriguez adds another quality arm with legitimate upside to the group.

The former New York Met also adds to a group of southpaws that currently includes Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez. The former spent the entire season attempting to rehab but never made an appearance for Boston, and the latter appears to have taken a step back in his development.

Rodriguez can be the primary lefty out of the bullpen on Opening Day, regardless of what happens to the other two.

The only real impact Rodriguez's signing will have on the offseason is that Matt Strahm -- who reportedly aims to be a starter next season anyway -- might not have a place on the 2023 roster.

The bullpen still needs multiple additions, but Rodriguez's acquisition is a small step in the right direction.

Offseason moves rarely happen in order of importance. Do not resort to the idea that Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has taken his eyes off the likes of Bogaerts, Devers or some of the premier talents on the market.

There's still a lot of money left to spend, and plenty of talent available.

