Skip to main content

Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target

Boston will have to pick themselves up after losing out on a prized free agent

The Boston Red Sox are off to a rough start to the offseason after losing their reported top external target in free agency.

Outside of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and possibly right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox were locked in on a former American League MVP that would primarily have fit in as a designated hitter following the departure of J.D. Martinez.

"José Abreu was Boston’s No. 1 outside target," New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Tuesday. "The Red Sox met with him as soon as free agency opened."

It sounds as if Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company were swooning over Abreu, but could not get a deal done despite both sides displaying legitimate interest.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that Boston was one of Abreu's preferred landing spots

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Unfortunately, the Houston Astros were able to pry him away from Boston with a massive contract that could be deemed an overpay. The Cuban slugger signed a three-year, $60 million contract Monday, covering his age 36 through 38 seasons.

After Abreu showed a decline in power -- he hit just 15 home runs in 2022 -- Boston was wise to stay away at that price.

The Astros can afford to overpay, as they are in a position to go all-in for another championship. The Red Sox need to make multiple moves and can't afford to be hamstrung by more bad contracts this offseason, especially with Chris Sale already costing $55 million over the next two seasons.

Abreu would have been an impactful addition to the lineup, but he wasn't worth the investment for a retooling roster with too many other holes to fill. 

More MLB: Here's Seven Teams Reportedly Poised To Make Serious Run For Xander Bogaerts

Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Outbid By AL Rival For Their Top External Free Agent Target

By Scott Neville
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox News

Here's Seven Teams Reportedly Poised To Make Serious Run For Xander Bogaerts

By Scott Neville
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Signing With Champion Astros

By Patrick McAvoy
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher

By Patrick McAvoy
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

American League East Rival May Be Red Sox's Biggest Threat For Nathan Eovaldi

By Patrick McAvoy
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Boston Red Sox News

Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals

By Scott Neville