Reunion With Former Fan-Favorite Outfielder May Make Sense For Red Sox At Right Price

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do before the 2023 season kicks off.

With the latest injury news about Trevor Story, Boston must decide how it wants to address its middle infield configuration. The team could either bring in external options -- and there still are some intriguing ones still available -- or they could move Enrique Hernandez to the infield leaving center field wide open.

One familiar option the team could take if they were to move Hernandez to the infield could be a reunion with former fan-favorite outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

The 32-year-old was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft and worked his way up the team's farm system before spending the first eight years of his MLB career in Boston. Bradley then joined the Milwaukee Brewers ahead of the 2021 campaign but was dealt back to Boston before the 2022 season started.

Although Bradley didn't finish the season with Boston, a reunion may be welcomed by both sides heading into 2023. Bradley has shown throughout his career that he can be one of -- if not the best defensive center fielders in baseball. His offensive production certainly hasn't matched his defensive play, though.

If Boston were to bring Bradley back into the fold, center field playing time could be split between him and Jarren Duran. If Duran is able to take a step forward, Bradley could serve as a bench option for Boston. If Duran isn't able to get his footing, Bradley can provide the Red Sox some defensive comfort in center field while the team waits for Story's return to the lineup. Once Story returns -- if he's able to in 2023 -- Boston could then move Hernandez back to center field.

Bradley may not be the best option because of his offensive numbers, but he could at least provide the Red Sox some comfort while also giving them an opportunity to find out what they have in Duran at the MLB level.

Duran showed a dynamic skill set in the minor leagues and has shown flashes of brilliance with the Red Sox, but hasn't been able to sustain his level of play. Bradley could provide an insurance option for Duran while giving the team time as they wait for Story.

No matter what Boston does, it certainly will need to make a move sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration