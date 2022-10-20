Three Former Red Sox Players Named Gold Glove Award Finalists

The Boston Red Sox have let a lot of defensive talent move on, which was depicted by the amount of Gold Glove finalists that used to play for the storied franchise.

Toronto Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr., New York Yankees Andrew Benintendi and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts all were named as finalists. The trio was an incredible outfield for Boston, particularly when they aided a 108-win 2018 team that went on to win the World Series.

Bradley earned most of his recognition with the Red Sox, playing 91 of his 131 games this season for Boston. The 32-year-old won a Gold Glove in center field back in the aforementioned 2018 season and will now vie for the same honor in right field. He joins Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler and Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker in the running for the award.

Benintendi is the defending Gold Glove winner in left field for the American League, with a chance to go back-to-back. Benny split time with the Kansas City Royals and Yankees this season, but a wrist injury cut his season short.

The 28-year-old impending free agent will compete with Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan and Brandon Marsh, who despite currently being in the National League with the Philadelphia Phillies, is in the running because he started the season with the Los Angeles Angels.

Betts is not a stranger to defensive honors, as he won five Gold Glove awards in a row from 2016 to 2020, four of which came with Boston. After breaking the steak a season ago, Betts has a chance to get back on the horse this season. He'll be challenged by San Diego Padres' Juan Soto and Arizona Diamondbacks' Dalton Varsho.

Xander Bogaerts was the lone member of the current roster to be named a finalist, doing so for the first time since 2015 after a career year defensively.

More MLB: Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere