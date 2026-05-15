Alex Cora Maintains Relationship With At Least One Key Red Sox Figure

Former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (still feels weird to type that) won't be irrelevant to the organization any time soon.

Cora turned down an opportunity to manage the Philadelphia Phillies after his surprise ouster late last month, choosing instead to spend time with his family in Puerto Rico. While his future in the sport remains a mystery, perhaps even to himself, he's kept tabs on his former club in at least one way.

Interim manager Chad Tracy, Cora's replacement, said Thursday that he and Cora have kept in steady touch since the latter was unceremoniously dumped in Baltimore.

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What Tracy said about relationship with Cora

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy (17) looks on before a game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“We’ve spoken numerous times,” Tracy said on "The Greg Hill Show" from WEEI. “I won’t get into all the details other than, let’s just say broadly: Very supportive of me and there for me. Willing to be there for me and offer any advice that I want any time I want it. That’s pretty much the gist of it.”

Cora and Tracy have a relationship that dates back well beyond the arrival of either in the Red Sox organization. Tracy's father, Jim Tracy, was Cora's manager with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting in 2001, and his bench coach even before then.

The two also had to be in constant contact when Cora managed the big-league club, and Tracy was handling the same duties for Triple-A Worcester. That meant Tracy was often bending to the will of the major league roster, so it has to be gratifying in some ways to hear from Cora without that call inevitably resulting in his day getting a little more difficult.

There's a reason everyone in the Red Sox organization continues to speak highly of Cora, even after the front office pinned the team's early-season struggles on the World Series champion and anyone with close ties to him on the coaching staff.

It's not surprising to hear Tracy and Cora carrying on a good relationship, and if there's any chance it could benefit the players by osmosis, fans have to be glad to hear of it.