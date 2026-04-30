Alex Cora's Email to Red Sox Staff Will Hit Boston Fans Like a Gut Punch

Four days after he was suddenly and shockingly fired by the Boston Red Sox as manager, Alex Cora sent an email to the team's employees before departing for his native Puerto Rico.

Cora has the right to feel any emotions he wants after such a stunning firing, but his outgoing message to the organization was one of gratitude. It was the type of reflection on one's time in Boston, coming to work at Fenway Park, that showed the person "gets it."

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What Cora told Red Sox staffers upon departure

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

That will only make it more painful for the Cora supporters in the fan base to stomach the contents of the email, which was obtained by MassLive's Chris Cotillo. Here was the full text:

“Good morning. I wanted to take a moment before heading home to thank you.

Being part of this organization has meant a great deal to me. As a player and as a manager.

Like I always tell free agents, I’m glad my kids grew up here. It’s unique, special and magical.

Thank you for treating me with respect and most importantly accept me as AC. I’m grateful for this experience, it made me better.

We are happy to have the time to be full time parents, that’s the truth, but also we are disappointed that we didn’t finish the job.

I respect the direction the organization is taking. A lot of talented people will help to accomplish the ultimate goal, having another duck boat parade.

Thank you for the hard work, sleepless nights, professionalism and effort to help me lead this great organization.

One last thing, keep showing up everyday and don’t take the Fenway experience for granted, your working place is the best in the world.

Gracias

AC"

Everyone who's been to Fenway Park as an employee, a player, a coach, a fan, or a member of the assembled media knows the feeling Cora was talking about. One could tell the 50-year-old poured his soul into the eight years he spent managing the club, which included a World Series title in his first year, 2018.

Change can certainly be a positive, and Cora’s last four years in the organization only produced one playoff appearance. But even if there's light at the end of the tunnel, it hurts to let go of a good one, which Cora certainly is.