Alex Cora’s Reported Ultimatum Sheds Light on Red Sox Coaching Overhaul

When the Boston Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora this past weekend, it was a shock, despite a tough overall start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Boston had just taken down the Baltimore Orioles, 17-1, and everything was good for a few minutes. That's pretty much it, though. A few minutes of bliss and peace for Red Sox fans in a season that has been anything but. The Red Sox fired Cora and a handful of other coaches, including former batting coach Pete Fatse, in a complete — and sudden — overhaul.

There weren't rumors or anything of that nature about a potential firing. The Red Sox beat the Orioles and then notifications from ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news and shocked the baseball world. While this is the case, as more information has come out, it has painted a slightly different picture. Reports of frustrations behind the scenes about the development of some of the young guys in the majors have surfaced. Also, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported on Thursday that this isn't the first time chief baseball officer Craig Breslow wanted to make a move. Speier reported that there was a time last year in which Breslow wanted to move on from a few of the coaches in the hitting group and at the time, Cora told him that Breslow would have to fire himself as well in that case.

More Details Keep Coming Out

Apr 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora signs a baseball for a fan prior to a game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

"According to league sources, Breslow contemplated significant changes to the coaching staff and especially the hitting group (including Fatse ― beloved by players: 'Top, top hitting mind and work ethic in the hitting world,' said one) both during and after the 2025 season," Speier wrote. "According to those sources, when Breslow raised the idea of staff change to Cora, the manager made his feelings clear: If Breslow wanted to do so, he’d have to fire Cora.

"In those two instances, Breslow deferred. Aside from Rosenthal not being replaced by John Soteropulos (a former Driveline coach who’d been a Sox minor league hitting coordinator in recent years), nearly all of the 2025 coaching staff was brought back for 2026 ― and, according to sources, showed more of an embrace of the sort of training and tracking methods favored by Breslow this spring and into the start of the season."

Clearly, there wasn't some massive overhaul last year. So, Cora and most of the coaches stayed. This year, that luxury wasn't there. If Cora was steadfast on going with his guys in the case of firings, that would at least make the move a bit more understandable. When the moves happened last weekend, the offensive coaching staff getting a new look wasn't shocking.

The offense has been bad this season. But Cora is regarded among the best managers in baseball, so his departure was surprising. At the very least, this new report paints a clear picture of conflicting mindsets and ideas among two significant decision-makers. Now, the Red Sox moved on from one of them.