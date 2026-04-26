Red Sox Veterans Outspoken After Cutting Ties With Alex Cora

The Boston Red Sox got back in the win column on Sunday, but at what cost?

Boston took down the Baltimore Orioles on the road, 5-3, in the first game of the Chad Tracy era as the club's interim manager. Tracy took over for the organization on Saturday after the Red Sox fired Alex Cora and a handful of coaches after a 10-17 start to the campaign. Now, the Red Sox are 11-17 and 1-0 in the Tracy era.

While a win on Sunday is obviously positive, it's clear that everything isn't perfect with the organization right now. For example, Trevor Story was outspoken about the decisions to cut ties with Alex Cora and other coaches on Sunday.

"I mean obviously, it's kind of up in the air what the true direction of the franchise is," Story said. "Some of the best coaches in the world didn't get a fair shot."

Story wasn't in the lineup on Sunday. Instead, Andruw Monasterio started at shortstop for the club.

The Red Sox Veterans Were Outspoken

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

On top of saying the direction of the club isn't clear, Story said Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's explanation for firing Cora wasn't "satisfactory."

Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock made it clear that the players didn't have an opportunity to ask questions about the move as well, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

“They made it very clear that we get paid to play baseball and we need to just focus on playing baseball," Whitlock said, as transcribed by Healey.

A win is a win. The fact that Boston was able to take down the Orioles and win a series in the process was great. But this conversation about Cora and the direction of the organization in general isn't over. In fact, this is likely just the beginning. What if the Red Sox keep struggling, will it be Cora's fault then? What if Cora lands elsewhere and thrives? The fact that a few respected veterans for the organization were this open — and not in a positive way — about the decision and the fallout, just goes to show what's going on with the team behind closed doors right now.

Changes are here for Boston and things aren't perfect, yet. Again, this is just the beginning. We should hear more from the club in the coming days about the transformation. Hopefully, things work out, but this conversation isn't over.