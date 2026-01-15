Alex Bregman Breaks Silence After Leaving Red Sox For Cubs

The Boston Red Sox had a good day overall on Wednesday, but there was a bit of melancholy the end.

Boston struck in free agency by signing Ranger Suárez to a five-year deal. It's hard to ask for much more from a pitcher's perspective for the organization. But on the same day, the Chicago Cubs announced their five-year, $175 million deal with Alex Bregman officially. On Wednesday night, Bregman took to Instagram with a message for Red Sox Nation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"To Boston, it was an honor to play for a city that shares the same passion and love for the game as I do," Bregman wrote. "You welcomed by family with open arms and we will always be grateful for the support you gave us. To my teammates, coaches, AC, it was an absolute honor. Alex."

Alex Bregman says goodbye. pic.twitter.com/TGF2bv5Zpk — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 15, 2026

Bregman was everything the team could've hoped for in 2025. Boston reportedly offered the All-Star a five-year, $165 million deal without a no-trade clause and heavy deferrals. On the other hand, Bregman landed a five-year, $175 million deal with a better deferral payout schedule and a no-trade clause.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe shed some light on the process behind the scenes.

"The Sox felt confident in their five-year, $165 million offer, but internally, wanted to avoid bidding against themselves rather than upping their bid at the start of the year in an effort to close out a deal," Speier wrote. "It turned out the Sox would have been bidding not against themselves but the field. And once again, the field won, this time with the Cubs ... racing past the Sox with their five-year, $175 million offer that included both fewer deferrals than the Sox and a full no-trade clause. (Per industry sources, the agreement with the Cubs was presented to the Sox as a fait accompli, without a chance to counter.)"

It's unfortunate how things ended. Boston made a great move by pivoting to Suárez. But it's hard to not wonder what could've been.

More MLB: Insider Revives Red Sox–Ketel Marte Blockbuster Trade Buzz