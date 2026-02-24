Ranger Suárez Reveals Why Red Sox Deal Was an ‘Easy Decision’

When the Boston Red Sox lost Alex Bregman in free agency to the Chicago Cubs, there was a lot of pessimism about the organization. Boston quickly responded, though.

Boston turned around and handed one-time All-Star Ranger Suárez a five-year, $130 million deal in free agency after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Suárez was a big get for the organization. He's coming off a 4.7-WAR season in which he logged a 3.20 ERA across 26 starts for the Phillies. This is a guy with a 1.48 career playoff ERA as well in 11 appearances. He was one of the best overall free agents this offseason and Boston was able to nab him to take the rotation to another level on paper.

He made his first appearance in a Boston jersey on Tuesday in Spring Training action against the Pittsburgh Pirates and opened up about his "easy decision" to come to Boston.

Sep 27, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"It was an easy decision for me, coming to an organization in the last 20, 25 years that has won four times," Suárez said through a translator on Tuesday. "Four world titles. It was an easy decision for me and I made the decision with my family. It was really easy for me to come here."

Suárez's performance on the mound is going to make Red Sox Nation quickly love him. That was the case in Philadelphia and will be in Boston as well. Comments like these don't hurt his case either. Suárez is a big-time hurler who has performed at his best when the lights have been at their brightest.

Last season, the Red Sox's rotation wasn't at full strength heading into the playoffs. Garrett Crochet was lights-out against the New York Yankees. But Brayan Bello was pulled early from his start and then the Red Sox turned to Connelly Early after just a few big league appearances. Imagine a playoff starting rotation starting with Crochet and Suárez, followed by Sonny Gray or Bello? That's a scary thought for opposing teams.