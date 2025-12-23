Alex Bregman Brings Red Sox IG Photo Back As Rumors Pick Up

The Boston Red Sox have a hole in the infield and Alex Bregman would solve the issue.

At this point, there aren't too many other ways to say it. The Red Sox have money to spend and Breman fit the team perfectly in 2025. On the bright side, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow noted on Monday night that Boston's roster is "incomplete" and that adding another bat remains a "priority."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Major League Baseball offseason is long and people try to find hints of information all over the place. For example, internet sleuths have kept a close eye on Bregman's Instagram page throughout the offseason. He has changed his profile photo multiple times to this point.

Will the Red Sox get Alex Bregman back?

Back in November, Bregman updated his profile photo to be one of him donning a Red Sox jersey in the dugout.

Alex Bregman has changed his pfp on Instagram to a new photo of him in his Red Sox uniform, good sign hopefully for him staying with the organization pic.twitter.com/VxRNTcfVWR — Rob Anglin (@fadelinez_) November 25, 2025

Then, he removed the photo and updated his profile picture to be one of him without any team gear.

Alex Bregman has taken down his Red Sox profile picture on IG. pic.twitter.com/cC43QqF2Ix — Mr. Garcia (@GlenielGarcia2) December 13, 2025

Bregman struck again on Monday and updated his profile photo to be one of him in Red Sox gear again.

Alex Bregman changed his profile picture back to the Red Sox 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iNqx6LiqP5 — Mike (New Account) (@GMagz_420) December 23, 2025

What a saga based simply on photos with no caption. The timing is interesting as the Red Sox just got Willson Contreras and Breslow made a point to note that Boston is still looking on Monday night. On top of this, FanSided's Robert Murray went on "Foul Territory" on Monday and noted that he "would not rule out" a big-name free agent signing before the holidays pass.

"As far as the big names go here, I would not rule out one of these guys coming off the board here between now and the holiday," Murray said. "It seems like things are pretty active around the league and there are teams that are still trying to bolster the rosters, as they should. A guy like Alex Bregman is getting a whole lot of public attention now.

"Obviously, he's been connected to the Cubs, where I reported that he had a Zoom meeting with them. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a suitor in this. The Boston Red Sox. Now, the Toronto Blue Jays. The interest there has definitely picked up. I don't know if he's going to be the guy to sign between now and the holiday, but the fact that we're getting this much buzz definitely seems to indicate that teams are becoming more serious about signing these kinds of players."

There aren't many free agents getting more buzz than Bregman right now. If that means that a deal is imminent, hopefully these Instagram updates are a sign of a new contract to come from Boston.

More MLB: Red Sox Discussed Unlikely All-Star After Willson Contreras