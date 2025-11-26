Alex Bregman's New Instagram Photo Gives Red Sox Fans Hope

The Major League Baseball offseason is long and that leads fans and analysts alike to grasp at as many straws as possible when looking at prominent players in free agency.

At the end of the day, contract talks behind closed doors are what get deals done. Rumors and reports and speculation pop up all over the place and people try to make sense of it all, but baseball is a business and really what ends up being important is what people don't see behind the scenes.

That's why it's so easy for some to jump to conclusions or make something out of potentially nothing. For example, shortly after the Boston Red Sox acquired Sonny Gray on Tuesday, fans noticed that Alex Bregman updated his profile picture on Instagram to be a new photo of him donning a Boston jersey.

Alex Bregman has changed his pfp on Instagram to a new photo of him in his Red Sox uniform, good sign hopefully for him staying with the organization pic.twitter.com/VxRNTcfVWR — Rob Anglin (@fadelinez_) November 25, 2025

Unsurprisingly, this caught some fans' attention.

Will the Red Sox re-sign Alex Bregman?

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields his position against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alex bregman on the Sox next year PLEASE https://t.co/EBiQAcX3Et — clev (@clevcs2) November 25, 2025

He ain’t leaving I’m telling yall https://t.co/0c3Kh6UmEB — Ben (@benkruse144) November 25, 2025

Yeah he’s not leaving https://t.co/3DkNlCGGZB — Tanner Houck Truther (@HouckssBurner) November 25, 2025

Idk if this means anything but it sure is interesting https://t.co/T7txs19vt3 — Mike (New Account) (@GMagz_420) November 25, 2025

Oh yeah, he's staying https://t.co/neVuoG3PwJ — rosey 🪐- alexandre daigle's pr manager (@tamponseguin) November 25, 2025

Muchachossssss ahora nos volvimo a ilusionarrrrrrrr https://t.co/VUSz5U40Sc — EP (@elias_puertass) November 25, 2025

Now, could this change on Instagram mean anything? It could. Could it also mean nothing at all? It also could. This is an Instagram photo we're talking about at the end of the day. The Red Sox should want Bregman back and after landing Gray, re-signing him would be a phenomenal next step. But, that will be determined behind the scenes as the two sides talk about deals.

Bregman was an All-Star in Boston in 2025 and seemingly was the piece that the organization had been looking for over the last few years. His right-handed bat helped to balance a lefty-heavy lineup and he provided elite defense at a difficult position as well. Also, he was a huge voice in the clubhouse who tried to take the young guys, like Roman Anthony, under his wing. That's a guy you want to have around.

If this Instagram photo is a hint at a deal to come, great. But we can't read too much into it at this time. It's something to get excited about, but not a sign of anything to come yet.

