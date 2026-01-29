Red Sox Boast Early ‘Dark Horse’ 2026 MVP Candidate

The Boston Red Sox have had a good offseason overall this winter, despite the loss of Alex Bregman.

The Bregman news overshadowed everything for a few weeks, but the Red Sox got the team back on track by signing Ranger Suárez. Now, Boston arguably has the top overall starting rotation in baseball, still boasts a high-end bullpen, and has added a bit of pop to the lineup at a position of need with Willson Contreras. This team is better than it was when the 2025 season ended.

It would be nice to bring one more piece in — and the club absolutely should. But one aspect of the team that needs to be talked about as well is young outfielder Roman Anthony. In 2025, the Red Sox had him in the majors for just 71 games. He slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, and 18 doubles while racking up 3.1 wins above replacement. Imagine what a full season of this guy could look like? Anthony is entering his second season in the big leagues — which in itself should help him be more comfortable. If he can stay healthy, his full-season offensive production can help make up for the loss of Bregman. Contreras and Anthony together could be viewed as enough pop to replace the veteran third baseman.

The Red Sox have a bright future

Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run on a ball by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Especially if Anthony can live up to the sky-high expectations around him. Anthony is 21 years old and he's expected to put up a big year in 2026. So much so that MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan already called him an early "dark horse MVP candidate."

"Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox," Harrigan wrote. "Key stat: 60.3 percent hard-hit rate / 20.0 percent chase rate combo. MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect at the time of his debut last June, Anthony not only lived up to the hype as a rookie but also showed an underlying offensive profile that placed him alongside some of the game’s elite bats.

"Combining strong plate discipline with a fast, efficient stroke, the 21-year-old was one of only two hitters (minimum 300 PAs) to post a hard-hit rate above 55 percent and a chase rate below 21 percent. The other? Juan Soto. Add in his superb defense, and Anthony could be a dark horse MVP candidate for Boston in 2026."

If Anthony can play like an MVP, Boston is going to be just fine. There's still time for the club to add more pieces, but even if they do, Anthony is the key to Boston's future.

