Alex Bregman Gets Market Update After Red Sox Opt Out

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, you're likely waiting desperately for Alex Bregman news.

Bregman was great in 2025 in his first season with the organization. The 31-year-old slashed .273/.360/.462 with an .821 OPS in 114 games played. On top of this, Bregman clubbed 18 homers, drove in 62 runs, and tallied 28 doubles while earning his third career All-Star nod.

Jeff Passan gave an update on Alex Bregman

Boston fans have been waiting around because it's unclear if Bregman will return. He opted out of his three-year, $120 million pact with the Red Sox and is out there for the taking in free agency. There's been some positive buzz out there, for example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal predicted Bregman will re-sign. But there's no guarantee. ESPN's Jeff Passan did share a brief update on Bregman's mark on Sunday, though.

"Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso: Both were free agents last winter. Both produced well," Bregman wrote on Threads. "Both opted out of deals that didn’t reach expectations. And now both are faced with trying to get contracts that better align with their numbers. With the number of teams seeking a middle-of-the-order bat, the chances are good, though both are waiting for a team to step to the forefront."

The question to take away from this update is, what is that number Bregman is looking for? His contract with Boston had deferrals, but he walked away from two years and $80 million in total value. It's safe to say he's looking for more than that, obviously.

The Athletic's Tim Britton projected Bregman's market value to be $171 million over six years. Baseball America projected Bregman to land a six-year, $180 million deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projected Bregman's market to be in the range of $160 million over five years. The projections go on, but they all tell a similar story. Bregman should be able to land a long-term deal well into the nine-figure range.

Mix that with Passan's report and it sounds like Bregman is likely to get a deal closer to his liking -- whether with Boston or another organization.

