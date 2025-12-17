Alex Bregman Saga Predicted To End With New Red Sox Deal

The Major League Baseball offseason isn't for the faint of heart.

With each passing day, there are rumors, reports, predictions, speculation, and much more. Sometimes it's difficult to cut through all of the noise and separate what is real, and what is someone just throwing something out there.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That's especially the case for a big-market team like the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox should have the financial might to do anything they want. The Red Sox also have a high-end farm system, and therefore plenty of prospect firepower at their disposal. Boston has shown what it can do this offseason by acquiring Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo, but there's a lot more work to do if it actually wants to catch the top contenders in the league, like the Toronto Blue Jays or Los Angeles Dodgers.

After missing on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, the most obvious way forward would be to re-sign Alex Bregman and then go from there. Whether that means bringing in another bat in some way, or creating a super rotation. Regardless, the most obvious option is Bregman. But reports surfaced on Tuesday night that he now has a new suitor in the Arizona Diamondbacks. The longer Bregman remains on the market, the more likely other teams start popping up. What if the Blue Jays miss on reported targets, like Bo Bichette or Kyle Tucker? They've shown they're going to spend. The New York Mets lost Alonso and Edwin Díaz and have more money than anyone else. The longer Boston waits, the trickier the market becomes.

The Red Sox need to act

If you're a Red Sox fan who saw the Diamondbacks reports on Tuesday, it likely wasn't the best night for you. Losing Bregman would be brutal. On the bright side, even with the reports out there, ESPN's David Schoenfield still predicted that Bregman will re-sign with Boston on Wednesday.

"Prediction: Boston Red Sox. In the end, a return to Boston still makes the most sense," Schoenfield wrote. "The Red Sox went after Schwarber and Alonso, and they need Bregman's right-handed bat to help balance out the lefty-heavy lineup."

He's not wrong. The idea of Bregman sticking around Boston does make the most sense. The Red Sox won 89 games in 2025, despite trading Rafael Devers away. Bregman was a significant reason for that. He was great on the field and was a leader in the clubhouse. Some would argue his offensive output dropped after he suffered a quad injury, which is true. But, even then, he made an impact on the team as a leader the club needed.

The Philadelphia Phillies wanted to keep Schwarber and did so with a mammoth deal. One that was arguably large for someone who turns 33 years old in March. But the Phillies extended to keep their guy. Now it's Boston's turn.

More MLB: Best And Worst-Case Scenarios For Red Sox's Alex Bregman Chase