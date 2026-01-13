Alex Bregman Wastes No Time Rubbing Salt In Red Sox Fans' Wounds

Alex Bregman is in Chicago, presumably to make his deal official with his new ballclub, the Chicago Cubs.

The last few days have been full of anguish for Boston Red Sox fans, who saw Bregman choose a five-year, $175 million deal with the Cubs over a five-year, $165 million offer from Boston that inexplicably did not include a no-trade clause.

But while the Red Sox have just begun scrambling to find a Plan B, Bregman has been able to kick his feet up and enjoy the final month of his offseason.

Bregman dons first Chicago jersey at Blackhawks game

On Monday night, Bregman attended a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game at United Center, introducing himself to his fan base and receiving a hearty ovation when shown on the Jumbotron during a stoppage in the action.

Newest Chicago Cub Alex Bregman is in the house! @CHGO_Cubs pic.twitter.com/SNxePvOHEw — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) January 13, 2026

Bregman wasn't able to spur a young Blackhawks team to a victory over the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, who downed Chicago 4-1. That was about the only thing that's gone wrong for Chicago sports fans this week.

With Bregman and Edward Cabrera both joining the team in the span of a week, the Cubs have had the kind of decisive, aggressive offseason every Red Sox fan was hoping their team would have.

It's just unbelievable, from Red Sox fans' perspective, that Bregman was only in town for 11 months. The Red Sox enraged Rafael Devers in large part by acquiring Bregman and installing him at third base without warning, only to not make the biggest offer for Bregman when it came time.

On Tuesday, it seems likely Bregman will swap out his Blackhawks jersey for a Cubs one at a press conference. It's only been 335 days since Bregman put on a Red Sox cap and excitedly told Boston media how much he was looking forward to helping a Boston team with a lot of promise take its next steps.

Truly, what a spectacular display of asset mismanagement.

