Red Sox Insider Projects Payton Tolle, Connelly Early Roster Decisions

Boston Red Sox fans are clamoring for Payton Tolle and Connelly Early content these days.

The two 23-year-old left-handers both rose quickly through the minor-league ranks last season and made their major league debuts down the stretch. Tolle was the club's minor-league pitcher of the year, but it was Early who showed out against major league competition and earned a rotation spot in the playoffs.

However, based on the Red Sox's offseason rotation transformation, it's looked for a while now like both youngsters would be on the outside looking in when it comes to Craig Breslow and Alex Cora setting the opening day roster.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why Red Sox unlikely to carry young lefties

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) stands on the mound in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Friday, Red Sox insider Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe projected that both Early and Tolle would start the season in Triple-A, with neither garnering serious consideration to fill one of the eight bullpen spots.

Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Ranger Suárez, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo rounded out Abraham's projected rotation.

"It’s unlikely the Sox would keep Connelly Early or Payton Tolle in the bullpen as the young lefties are the first line of rotation depth and are sure to be needed at some point," Abraham wrote.

Of course, we have to acknowledge the possibility that one of the five names ahead of them could get injured. Even then, however, the Red Sox have Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval battling to keep themselves in the conversation to start games.

The depth chart got cleared out around Tolle and Early, however. Starters Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, and Kyle Harrison were traded to the National League Central. The Red Sox held firm on keeping their two young lefties in trade talks, and they won't want to keep them in Triple-A for long if they're dominating the competition.

It may be hard to see the solution now, but these things truly do have a way of working themselves out in the long run. Some minor-leaguer we're not even thinking about right now will end up starting a game this year, much like Early did in September.

More MLB: Red Sox Free Agent Nathaniel Lowe Finally Signs With New MLB Team