Alex Cora Isn't Holding Back on Red Sox's Critics Ahead of Pressure-Packed Year

The Boston Red Sox's offense has become the biggest point of concern for most critics ahead of the 2026 season.

Because the Red Sox didn't sign a prototypical power bat this winter, and because All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman followed his predecessor Rafael Devers out the door, the Red Sox's offense has been under fire. But manager Alex Cora is ready to fire back.

On multiple occasions over the last few days, Cora has been asked for his thoughts on his club's offensive outlook, and he's not only expressed a ton of confidence, but has also made it clear he hears the criticism.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Cora on Red Sox's offense: "Better than people think"

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Cora pledged $20,000 to the Jimmy Fund during an appearance on WEEI on Thursday if anyone on the Red Sox hit over 20 home runs, because the ZiPS preseason projection system had no one on the team with a median projection over 18 to open the year.

During that same interview, the skipper shouted out several members of his offense, and referenced the projections again in the conversation about home runs.

Is Cora concerned about the offense at all? Manager Alex Cora joins! "No. No. I think the progression of the hitters is going to continue." Power? Cora: "Wilyer Abreu should hit 25 home runs" How does the organization decide when prospects are ready? #baseball #MLB pic.twitter.com/QCFV9uVAIc — WEEI (@WEEI) February 26, 2026

"I think Wily (Wilyer Abreu) is going to keep improving offensively," Cora said. "Roman (Anthony) looks tremendous, obviously ... Jarren (Duran) looks tremendous. Willson (Contreras) will hit; he'll hit homers. And I think Caleb (Durbin) at Fenway, he's going to take advantage of the Green Monster."

"We might not have two guys hitting 40 (home runs), but there's a lot of guys that are gonna hit 20. I know the projections are the projections. I do believe we have guys that are gonna hit 20 home runs, and we're gonna be in a good spot."

Cora's pattern of pointedly praising the offense continued on Saturday, when the Red Sox scored 13 runs in a Grapefruit League win over the Minnesota Twins.

“The offense is a lot better than people think.” Cora said, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

As the Red Sox try to prove their offseason wasn't the flop some say it was, it can only help to have the manager fighting back against any lingering critics.