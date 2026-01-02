Astros DFA Ex-Red Sox Flamethrower, Could Boston Reunite?

The Boston Red Sox were fortunate to have one of the best overall bullpens in baseball in 2025.

Boston finished the regular season with the second-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.41. While this is the case, a few important pieces have already been on the move. Steven Matz, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, signed with the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston also traded Brennan Bernardino, Chris Murphy, and Luis Guerrero away.



The Red Sox have some high-end bullpen talent, like Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock, but should be on the prowl for a depth option or two. One that should be in consideration is former Boston flamethrower Kaleb Ort. He was designated for assignment by the team on Friday to make room for Tatsuya Imai, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

The Red Sox should consider a reunion

"The Astros DFAd Kaleb Ort to make room on the 40-man roster for Tatsuya Imai," Rome wrote on X.

If you have been following along with the Red Sox over the years, you may remember Ort as someone who had explosive stuff, but struggled to get some guys out as a member of the Red Sox a few years ago. He made 47 appearances with the Red Sox across the 2021-2023 seasons and had a 6.27 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched. Not great.

But, he rebounded with Houston and had a 2.55 ERA in 22 outings in 2024. The 2025 season wasn't great, but it was still better than with Boston. He had a 4.89 ERA in 49 appearances. What makes him interesting is his fastball. He was in the 83rd percentile in fastball velocity in 2025 and held opponents to an expected batting average of .191. The stuff is there, it's just a matter of getting it in the right direction. Boston has shown that it can develop pitching under Craig Breslow and Andrew Bailey. With Ort available now, it wouldn't hurt to claim him. Or even better, if he goes unclaimed, offer a minor league deal.

Boston needs depth and he's available, why not?

