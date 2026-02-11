Where Red Sox Are 'Open' to Adding Before Opening Day

The Boston Red Sox should feel confident heading into the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

If the club can stay healthy, it should be able to compete at a high level in 2026. The Red Sox won 89 games in 2025 and arguably are better now on paper. The Toronto Blue Jays are already injured, the New York Yankees didn’t add many pieces externally, the Baltimore Orioles are trending up but still have pitching concerns and the Tampa Bay Rays arguably aren’t at the same level on paper right now.

Boston has swung deals left and right and doesn’t need to do anything major. Arguably, the only thing left for the club to do is add a lefty reliever after the losses of the offseason, including Steven Matz and Brennan Bernardino. Plus, Justin Wilson is a free agent.

The Red Sox should look to make one more move

While a move for a lefty would make sense, it doesn't sound like a move is guaranteed. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that Boston is "open" to an addition but the club "appears more comfortable" with internal options than some would think.

"Since the end of last season, the Red Sox lost Justin Wilson (48.1 innings) and Steven Matz (21.2 innings) while trading Brennan Bernardino (51.2 innings) and Chris Murphy (34.2 innings) from their left-handed relief mix. Aroldis Chapman is back, but as the closer, won’t be in the mix to be a specialist who can face pockets of left-handed hitters in key spots," Cotillo wrote. "While losing Matz, Bernardino, Murphy and Wilson (who remains a free agent as camps open), the Red Sox have done little to replenish that specific area of the roster. Of those on the 40-man roster, only Jovani Morán and newcomer Tyler Samaniego (acquired as part of the Johan Oviedo-Jhostynxon Garcia trade with Pittsburgh in December) profile as traditional left-handed bullpen options.

"Despite the lack of certainty — Morán has pitched just four major league innings over the last two years due to injury and Samaniego has never pitched above Double-A — the Red Sox don’t seem to be prioritizing adding a bona fide left-hander to their roster as camp opens. While the club is open to free agent adds, Boston is (as of Tuesday) not expected to pursue Dodgers lefty Anthony Banda, who was recently designated for assignment, unless he clears waivers, according to a source. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow appears more comfortable with internal options than one might assume."

While the Red Sox do have internal options, arguably, it wouldn't hurt to add. Banda, specifically, had a 3.18 ERA in 71 appearances in 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time World Series champion is a nine-year veteran with a career 4.44 ERA. He would absolutely be a good fit.

On top of him, there are other options available, like Andrew Chafin. Boston has done a good job this offseason, but arguably is one move away.

