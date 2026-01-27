Red Sox Have Strong Arguments For, Against Cubs Blockbuster
To make the big, uncomfortable trade, or to stand pat?
That's the question the Boston Red Sox have to be asking themselves every day as spring training nears, while a gaping hole still exists on the infield due to Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.
Ironically enough, it's the Cubs who could hold the key to the rest of the offseason, as second baseman Nico Hoerner appears to be the most complete player the Red Sox might be able to get their hands on (emphasis on might, because Chicago could definitely tell the Red Sox to stop calling at any point).
Benefits and drawbacks to potential Hoerner trade
In a Monday column, Red Sox insider Ian Browne summed up where the team may stand on acquiring Hoerner, simultaneously arguing that he's the best fit on the market based on skill set, but potentially the hardest to justify paying a premium for, given his lone season of team control.
"The way Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was talking the other day about leaning into run prevention in light of losing Alex Bregman, I have a hard time seeing them add Suárez or Paredes," Browne wrote. "I think third base is a better fit for Mayer than second, so it wouldn't surprise me to see them get a second baseman.
"Nico Hoerner is the one who screams 'good fit,' but he only has a year left before free agency."
The 28-year-old Hoerner has consistently been speculated to come with a price tag that would cost the Red Sox either Connelly Early or Payton Tolle, and the Cubs might reaslistically hold out for a lot more.
Would the price tag on Hoerner's Cubs teammate Matt Shaw be the same, lower, or higher? Shaw has five years of control remaining, but it's no contest when it comes to which player is more proven -- it's the one with two Gold Gloves who put up double the WAR last year.
