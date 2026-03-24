Connelly Early Lands Unexpected Role in Red Sox Rotation

The Boston Red Sox certainly liked what they saw out of 23-year-old flamethrower Connelly Early throughout Spring Training.

When Spring Training opened up, Johan Oviedo was the heavy favorite for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation with Early, Payton Tolle, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval all options to at least push for the spot as well. Neither Crawford nor Sandoval was able to make an appearance in a game during Spring Training and weren't in the running.

Oviedo, Tolle and Early all duked it out for the final spot in the rotation. All three pitched well throughout camp but Oviedo was viewed as the favorite the entire time. Then, all of a sudden, the conversation shifted on Monday. The Red Sox sent Tolle down to the minors but kept both Oviedo and Early on the big league roster. Early shined throughout Spring Training with a 1.59 ERA across 17 innings of work. He pitched well enough to warrant consideration for the Opening Day roster. Plus, Ranger Suárez and Brayan Bello going to the World Baseball Classic have put them a bit behind before Opening Day. It was a perfect storm and now Early has made the Opening Day roster.

The young lefty will be in the rotation

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

On Monday, there was a question about what his role with the club would be, though. Would Early be a starter? What about Oviedo? Will one move to the bullpen? MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Tuesday that Early will be in the rotation and Oviedo in the bullpen the first time through the rotation.

"Connelly Early will start Sunday in Cincinnati. Johan Oviedo is in the bullpen, likely as a piggyback option. Red Sox will re-assess after a couple turns through the rotation," Cotillo wrote.

Early made four starts for the Red Sox in the regular season in 2025 and had a 2.33 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched. He impressed to the point that Boston had him start a playoff game against the New York Yankees.

The fact that Early was able to make the jump to the majors in 2025 was impressive. It was in part due to all of the injuries the club dealt with, but he pitched well enough down in the minors for Boston to bring him up. When given the opportunity, he made the most of it. He was given another opportunity to fight for a spot this spring and made the most of the opportunity again. Now, he's getting a start to begin the season. He's not guaranteed to stick around beyond that start, but he has proven over and over again that when the lights are bright he steps up.