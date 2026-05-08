Red Sox Rotation Crunch Leaves Jake Bennett on Outside Looking In

The Boston Red Sox have already made one decision for the starting rotation.

Boston's depth has been seriously tested this season already. Sonny Gray just returned to the mound after a stint on the Injured List. Garrett Crochet is still on the Injured List, along with depth options like Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval. Ranger Suárez left his last start early and is still a bit up in the air for his next one. Because of the injuries and question marks, Boston has had to turn to some young guys early. For example, both Payton Tolle and Jake Bennett have made two starts or more for Boston after not making the club out of Spring Training.

When everyone is healthy, it will be interesting to see how the club opts to build this rotation. With Gray back, the Red Sox don't need as much depth in the big leagues right now, especially if Suárez is good to go. Because of this, after Bennett took the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, Boston optioned him down to Triple-A. Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported the news on X, among a handful of reporters.

The Red Sox Sent Jake Bennett Down To Triple-A

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Jake Bennett (64) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"Red Sox have optioned Jake Bennett to Triple-A Worcester, per source," Smith wrote.

Initially, when it was shared that Bennett was going down to the minors, the first name that came to mind was reliever Justin Slaten. He's on a minor league rehab assignment right now and Boston's bullpen needs a boost. But the Red Sox are reportedly adding an arm elsewhere. Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported that righty Jack Anderson is getting the call to the majors in Bennett's place.

"Source: The Red Sox are recalling RHP Jack Anderson," Alexander wrote. "Anderson has a 3.38 ERA in 3 long relief appearances covering 8 innings. Held his own in his first MLB stint."

Anderson has a 3.38 ERA in the majors so far this season in three appearances. He has a 4.50 ERA down in Triple-A in five outings so far this season. He also pitched for Team Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic before the 2026 season and had a 3.00 ERA.

With the Red Sox promoting Anderson, they are adding a young arm who looked good in his first stint in the majors. This also gives Slaten a few more days to get ready. Whenever Slaten is ready to go, don't be shocked if we see Anderson sent down and Slaten brought up in his place.