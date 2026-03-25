Connelly Early's Job Isn't Safe Despite Making Red Sox's Opening Day Roster

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is going to be electric in 2026.

Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, Connelly Early, Brayan Bello and Ranger Suárez will be Boston's starting rotation to kick off the season. Johan Oviedo, who was the favorite for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, will begin the season in the bullpen.

It's certainly going to be an interesting start to the campaign for the Red Sox. Early making the big league roster out of camp was the biggest surprise of Spring Training for Boston. He had a 1.59 ERA in five appearances in camp for Boston to go along with 16 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched. He earned the job out of camp. It also doesn't hurt for him that Bello and Suárez went to the World Baseball Classic, which slowed them down in their buildup before Opening Day.

The Red Sox made a great decision

Mar 6, 2026; Lakeland, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) pitches during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

That opened the door for Boston to consider keeping an extra hurler around to help as a long man out of the bullpen. Right now, that is Oviedo. For Early, he has a chance to stick around as long as he shines. If he can carry his momentum over from Spring Training to the regular season, he's going to be just fine.

One thing that he showed in camp is that right now he is one of the Red Sox's top five starters and gives Boston a chance to win. That doesn't guarantee a full-season spot in the rotation, though. The competition continues. What if he struggles out of the gate and Oviedo thrives in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen? What if both struggle and Payton Tolle tears it up down in Triple-A?

Also, it's important to note that both Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval are working their way back into the mix as well. Early earned the spot in the Red Sox's starting rotation with his phenomenal play throughout camp. But the conversation about the rotation isn't done yet. The Red Sox have a luxury and arguably have the deepest rotation in baseball.

Boston has nine legit starters in Crochet, Gray, Early, Bello, Suárez, Oviedo, Tolle, Crawford and Sandoval. Right Now Early is one of the top five. With that being said, if that shifts and Oviedo or another hurler fits that role better, Boston can easily shift the rotation. All in all, the Red Sox are in a great place right now.